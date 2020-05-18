Karnataka reports 84 new COVID-19 cases, many have travel history to Maharashtra

The spike in cases was attributed to the inter-state travel of stranded persons returning to the state.

The Karnataka government on Monday reported 84 new coronavirus cases in the Monday morning bulletin.

56 of the cases reported on Monday â€” or two out of every three cases â€” had inter-state travel history to a location in Maharashtra. The spike in cases was attributed to the inter-state travel of stranded persons returning to the state.

The new cases in the state were reported in Bengaluru Urban 18, Mandya 17, Uttara Kannada 8, Raichur 6, Kalaburagi 6, Gadag 5, Yadgir 5, Vijayapura 5, Hassan, 4, Koppal 3, Belagavi 2, Mysuru, Kodagu, Bidar, Ballari, Davangere (1 each).

Among the 18 cases in Bengaluru, 16 patients are secondary contacts of patient 653, a 34-year-old housekeeping staff at Shifa Hospital located on Queenâ€™s Road in Bengaluru. He is the contact of a nurse at the same hospital who earlier tested positive for the virus. The cases in this cluster are traced to a 42-year-old patient with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) who visited the hospital after he had trouble breathing on April 3.

The two other cases reported in the city have inter-district travel history to Dabaspete in Nelamangala and inter-state travel history to Chennai in Tamil Nadu. Among the two places, Chennai has recorded a high number of coronavirus cases.

With the latest set of cases, Karnataka has reported coronavirus cases in 27 of its 30 districts with Raichur and Koppal becoming the latest district to record cases in the state. All six patients reported in Raichur have travel history to Mumbai in Maharashtra while three cases were reported in Koppal district with travel history to Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

17 more coronavirus cases were also reported in Mandya. All the patients have a travel history to Maharashtra. On Sunday, 21 cases were reported in the same district, most with travel history to Maharashtra. Similarly, eight new coronavirus cases were reported in Uttara Kannada district of which seven patients returned to the state from Mumbai.

There are now 672 active cases in the state while 521 people have made a complete recovery after being infected by the virus. 37 patients infected have died so far since the first death of a coronavirus patient was confirmed in the country in Kalaburagi district on March 10.







