Karnataka reports 55 new cases, majority with travel history to Mumbai

While there are no new cases from Bengaluru, the state reported one death, a 54-year-old Udupi resident who had a comorbid condition.

Karnataka reported 55 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, out of which, 40 patients have a travel history to Mumbai. Incidentally, on Friday, too, the state saw 23 COVID-19 patients with a travel history to Mumbai.

Out of 40 with a travel history to Mumbai, 19 are from Mandya, eight from Kalaburagi and the others from Hassan, Dharwad, Udupi and Shivamogga districts of Karnataka.

District-wise, among the 55 new cases on Sunday, 22 are from Mandya, 10 patients are from Kalaburagi, six from Hassan, four from Dharwad, three each from Kolar, Yadgir and Dakshina Kannada, two from Shivamogga, and one each from Vijayapura and Udupi districts.

The source of infection of two men who tested positive from Kolar and Dakshina Kannada is not known yet and their contact tracing is still underway. Nine others who tested positive on Sunday had contracted the virus from COVID-19 patients.

The state also declared one more COVID-19 related death on Sunday. A 54-year-old Udupi resident, who was admitted to a private hospital with cardiac issues, died due to cardiac arrest on Thursday. He was tested following his death and the results came back as positive on Saturday.

With this, the total number of cases in the state stands at 1,147, among whom 509 have been discharged following their recovery. A total of 37 patients have succumbed to their comorbidities. Among the 600 active cases, 13 patients are in intensive care units (ICU).

Although Bengaluru did not report any new cases on Sunday, it still has the most number of active cases with 86 patients undergoing treatment. This is followed by Davangere with 83 cases and Belagavi with 59 cases. Kalaburgi has 46 patients undergoing treatment for the novel coronavirus disease.

Other than these, another 158 patients were admitted to hospitals on Sunday following symptoms. Of this, 41 are from Bengaluru and 24 from Kolar. Meanwhile, 153 persons who were admitted to hospitals with overt symptoms have been discharged.