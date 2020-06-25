Karnataka reports 442 new COVID-19 cases, 113 from Bengaluru

The number of active cases in Bengaluru stands at 1,207.

Karnataka continues to see a spike in COVID-19 cases as 442 new patients tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday. Among these, 113 patients are from Bengaluru city.

Among the new cases reported in the state, 23 are foreign returnees and another 81 are interstate passengers.

While a total of 519 patients were discharged on Thursday, 3,716 are undergoing treatment, of which 1,207 patients are in Bengaluru. Of the 160 patients being treated in intensive care units, 112 are from Bengaluru.

The total number of positive cases till date in the state stands at 10,560.

Among the 113 cases in Bengaluru, four patients have SARI (severe acute respiratory infection) and 59 patients have influenza-like illness (ILI). While the contact or travel history of 33 patients is yet to be traced, 11 are contacts of infected patients and six are interstate travellers.

Twelve districts in Karnataka saw more than 10 new cases on Thursday: Kalaburagi (35), Ramanagara (33), Dakshina Kannada (29), Ballari and Dharwad (26 each), Mysuru (22), Bagalkote and Kodagu (18 each), Udupi (14), Hassan and Bengaluru Rural (12 each) and Uttara Kannada (11).

While Vijayapura, Gadag and Haveri districts reported 10 cases each, other districts reported less than 10 cases.

Six more deaths in Karnataka

With six more deaths reported among COVID-19 patients, the death toll is now 170 for Karnataka.

Three of the deaths have been reported from Bengaluru Rural district and one each from Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada and Kalaburagi.

Among the COVID-19 fatalities reported on Thursday is a 38-year-old man from Bengaluru Rural, who died on June 21, three days after hospitalisation. He was diagnosed with SARI and had complained of fever, cough and breathlessness.

All the other patients were 60 years of age or above, including an 87-year-old man who died on Wednesday in Mysuru and had travelled from Bengaluru.