Karnataka reports 397 new coronavirus cases, crosses 10,000 mark

14 people succumbed to COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest number of deaths in a single day so far in Karnataka.

Karnataka has reported 397 new coronavirus positive patients in the state on Wednesday, taking the total COVID-19 tally in the state to 10,118. Of these, 3,799 people are undergoing treatment.

The maximum number of new coronavirus cases on Wednesday were reported from Bengaluru Urban district, with 173 new cases. Bengaluru has the highest number of active coronavirus cases in Karnataka at 1,124 cases. Out of the cases reported on this day, 71 were ILI (influenza like illness) patients, and two were SARI (severe acute respiratory infection) patients. 61 new patients had no known contact history.

Ballari district reported 34 new cases. Ballari has been in the spotlight since a COVID-19 cluster emerged from the Jindal Steel Factory in Ballari district.

Kalaburagi reported 22 new patients, as did Ramanagara district. Sharing its border with worst COVID-affected state in India â€“ Maharashtra â€“ Kalaburagi so has so far reported the most COVID-19 patients with 1,254 cases. However, it has only 412 now.

149 people have been discharged post-recovery. The maximum number of discharges have been from Kalaburagi district, at 50. Bengaluru Urban reported 41 discharges, Bidar, 12, and Vijayapura, 10.

Fourteen people died in Karnataka due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, pegging the stateâ€™s total death toll to 164. This is the highest number of deaths reported on a single day thus far.

Following the trend observed over the past few months since coronavirus cases have been reported in Karnataka, most of the COVID-19 deaths have been reported from Bengaluru, with five people succumbing to the disease on Wednesday. Two women from the city, aged 70 and 50 respectively, were taken to hospital with ILI and died on the same day they were taken to hospital - June 21. Another man aged 68, similarly passed away with ILI on the same day. Meanwhile, two women in their 50s, also ILI patients, are reported to have passed away on June 23 and June 24 respectively. This takes the death toll in Bengaluru to 78.

Ballari district reported four deaths. Three of these people reported ILI, and one person reported SARI. They died on June 23 and June 24 respectively. One person, a 28-year-old man, was brought dead to the hospital on June 22. Subsequent tests confirmed that he died of the virus.

Kalaburagi reported two deaths. The patients were both men, aged 78 and 55 respectively. They both reported SARI, and passed away on June 22, a day after they had been admitted to a hospital.

Ramanagara has reported two deaths. Both were male patients aged 53 and 60 respectively, with diabetes. Both patients passed away on June 24, with the younger patient passing away at his home.

Tumakuru reported that one death of a 56-year-old man who reported SARI. He had diabetes, hypertension, and Myasthenia. He succumbed to COVID-19 on June 23.