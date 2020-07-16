Karnataka reports 3176 COVID-19 cases, 1975 new cases in Bengaluru

Bengaluru currently has 17,051 active cases.

In the latest bulletin released by the Karnataka state health department, 3176 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the state as of Wednesday evening. This is the highest increase of coronavirus cases in the state, on a single day, as other districts have also reported an uptick in cases.

The new reported cases take the tally of the total active cases of coronavirus in Karnataka to 27,853. The state has also reported that 87 people have succumbed to the virus on this date.

Out of the total cases, Bengaluru Urban district has reported 1975 cases of coronavirus, taking the total active cases in the state capital city to 17,051.

Dharwada has reported the second highest cases of coronavirus with 139 cases. Ballari district reported 136 cases of coronavirus, while Mysuru reported 99 new cases, and Vijayapura reported 80 cases. Dakshina Kannada district reported 76 new cases of coronavirus, and Kalaburagi reported 67 new cases in the district. Meanwhile, Udupi district has reported 52 new cases in the district. Yadgir district reported 49 cases, Uttara Kannada reported 48 cases, and Belagavi reported 41 new cases. Othe

r districts have each reported less than 40 new cases of coronavirus.

The state has reported that the total samples tested so far, since the first case of coronavirus in the state has crossed 9 lakh tests. On this day, 22,204 samples were tested.

Karnataka has reported that 1076 people have been discharged after they have recovered from coronavirus, taking the cumulative recovered patients in the state to 18,466 cases. So far, Karnataka has reported a total of 47,253 cases of coronavirus in the state.

The state reported that 597 patients are currently taking treatment in ICUs in various parts of the state. Bengaluru has reported the most patients, with 317 patients on ventilators.

Eighty seven deaths have been reported in the state on this date. This takes the total number of deaths reported in the state due to coronavirus, to 928. Out of this, most of the people who passed away have been reported from Bengaluru, with 58 deaths.

Dharwad reported 7 deaths, Mysuru reported 6 deaths, while Bagalkote and Uttara Kannada districts have reported 3 deaths each. Raichuru and Chikkaballapur have reported 2 deaths each, while Tumakuru, Mandya, Ramnagara, Chitradurga, Shivvamogga, and Chikkamagaluru each reported one death in the district.