Karnataka reports 210 new cases of coronavirus, 12 succumb to disease

Of the 12 deaths, eight were from Bengaluru Urban. Seven of these people passed away earlier, and have been added after data was reconciled.

Karnataka has reported 210 new cases of coronavirus in the state on Thursday, taking the active cases in the state to 2,843. 12 new COVID-19 deaths were reported on Thursday. So far, there have been 7,944 COVID-positive cases reported in Karnataka.

Of the 210 cases, 17 are from Bengaluru Urban. Of the 12 deaths that were reported, 8 are from Bengaluru Urban.

58 of the new patients have interstate travel history. 21 of the new cases have been reported with a history of international travel, taking the total new COVID-19 patients with travel history to 79.

The rest of the cases have contact history or reported to be SARI (severe acute respiratory infection) or ILI (influenza-like illness) cases.

While eight of the 12 new deaths reported are from Bengaluru, said that most of these deaths have been reported in the bulletin well after the date on which they passed away. The bulletin notes that the data has been reconciled with the CCU (coronary care unit) and SSU (short stay unit).

First of the deceased was a 57-year-old man who returned to the state from Bihar, was admitted to hospital on June 3, and passed away on June 6.

Another was a 58-year-old man who returned from Ballari to Bengaluru, and had a history of hypertension and diabetes. He was admitted to hospital on June 6 and died on June 13.

A third patient was a 39-year-old man who was diagnosed with ILI, was admitted to hospital on June 7 and died on June 14. A fourth patient was a 40-year-old woman who was admitted to the hospital on June 8 and died on the same day.

A fifth patient was a 68-year-old man who was diagnosed with SARI with complaints of fever. He was known to be suffering from chronic heart disease and chronic kidney disease conditions. He was admitted to hospital on June 11 and died on June 13.

The sixth was a 74-year-old woman who was known to have diabetes and hypertension. She was admitted to hospital on June 14 and died on June 15.

The seventh was a 65-year-old who had a fever and a history of diabetes. She was known to have diabetes. She was admitted on June 13 and died on June 17.

The last of the eight deaths reported from Bengaluru on Thursday was actually from Thursday. The deceased was a 31-year-old man diagnosed with ILI. He was admitted to hospital on June 13 and passed away on June 18.

The other four deceased persons from outside Bengaluru suffered from breathing difficulties. In Kalaburagi, it was a 50-year-old man who complained of cough and breathlessness and was suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

In Kopalla and Vijayapura, the patients were women of age 50 and 66 respectively and both of them were suffering from SARI, among other comorbidities. In Bidar, a 55-year-old man passed away, and had complaints of breathlessness and was a resident of a containment zone.

With the additions of Thursdayâ€™s cases, Kalaburagi, Bengaluru Urban and Yadgir are the worst affected districts with all of them having 400-plus active cases.

While Kalaburagi has 457 active cases, Bengaluru and Yadgir have 408 and 405 active cases. With the recent spurt of cases, Ballari and Dakshina Kannada have 200-plus patients undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

The state government said that 71 patients on ventilators. The maximum cases have been reported in Bengaluru urban district, with 33 people in the ICU. Kalaburagi has reported twelve.

Simultaneously, Karnataka has reported 179 recoveries from coronavirus, taking the total recovered patients from coronavirus to 4,983 cases. The maximum number of recovered cases have been reported in Udupi district, with 38 recoveries. Ballari reported 37, Kalaburagi reported 32, Mandya reported 15 and Bengaluru Urban reported 14 recoveries.