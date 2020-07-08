Bengaluru records 1,124 new COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths out of 54 across state

Karnataka presently has 16,527 active COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

On Wednesday, the Karnataka Health Department reported that 2,062 new patients contracted COVID-19 and 54 patients succumbed to the illness in a single day. This takes the total number of people, who are presently being treated for COVID-19 to 16,527.

In Bengaluru alone, 1,124 new patients contacted COVID-19 on Wednesday, with the total number of active cases in the city now at 10,103. Dakshina Kannada (183), Dharwad (89), Kalaburagi (66), Mysuru (59), Ballari (59), Bengaluru Rural (37), Ramanagara (34) and Chikkaballapura (32), were among the districts with relatively higher number of cases.

Twenty two of the 54 persons who died on Wednesday were from Bengaluru. The other deaths were reported in Raichur (2), Dharwad (7), Ballari (4), Mysuru (2), Hassan (3), Chikkaballapura (2), Tumakuru (2), Vijayapura (2), Ramanagara (2) and one each in Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Chikkamagaluru and Bengaluru Rural.

As of Wednesday evening, 452 patients were lodged in Intensive Care Units with 290 of them in Bengaluru city alone. 778 patients were discharged from COVID-19 hospitals and care centres on Wednesday, with the total number of people discharged in the state pegged at 11,876.

Of the 2,062 patients who tested positive on Wednesday, 208 of them had Influenza-Like Illness (ILI). According to the Karnataka State COVID-19 War Room, 10% of the patients with COVID-19 had ILI and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness. 28% of the total number of patients with COVID-19 were domestic travellers, while 18% of them were either primary or secondary contacts.

A majority of the contacts of the patients who tested positive on Wednesday, are yet to be traced and the stateâ€™s Health Department has been struggling to trace primary and secondary contacts of patients, who tested positive since the last two weeks due to the steep spike in the number of patients contracting COVID-19 every day.



