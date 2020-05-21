Karnataka reports 143 new COVID-19 cases, highest jump in cases in a single day

Most of the cases reported are people who travelled to Karnataka from Maharashtra.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Days after the interstate travel ban was lifted, the number of COVID-19 cases are steadily increasing in Karnataka with 143 cases reported from the state on Thursday. This is the biggest single day spike for Karnataka.

TNM had previously reported that the largest number of cases were originating from Maharashtra. The trend continues, and 96 out of the total 143 cases reported on Thursday have been from the state of Maharashtra.

Read: 58% of new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka in last 6 days were Maharashtra returnees

5 new cases reportedly were travellers from Telangana, 6 from Tamil Nadu, 2 from Rajasthan, 1 from Chattisgadh, and 3 from Jharkhand.

This brings the total number of cases reported through inter-state travel to 113.

7 new patients have come in from the United Arab Emirates, in a plane that landed in Mangaluru International airport.

The rest of the cases were found through contact tracing. The contact is still being traced for one person from Bengaluru, whose test came back positive.

The new cases have been reported from several districts. The highest reported cases were from Mandya district with 33 cases, followed by Udupi with 26 cases. Hassan has 13 cases and Ballari, 11.

Other districts have reported single digit cases: Bengaluru has reported 6 cases, Belagavi has reported 9 cases, Davangere -3 cases, Uttara Kannada- 7 cases, Dakshina Kannada - 6 cases, while Mysuru, Vijaypura and Tumakuru each reported 1 new case.

These cases bring the total positive cases reported in the state to 1605. A total of 571 people have already been discharged, while 41 deaths have been attributed to coronavirus in the state so far.