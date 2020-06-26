Karnataka reports 10 deaths on June 26, number of COVID-19 cases crosses 11,000

The state government has said that despite the rising number of cases, there was no question of imposing a fresh lockdown.

The latest Karnataka bulletin shows that there are 445 new COVID 19 cases reported in the state. This takes the total number of cases reported in the state to 11,005 cases – the state breached the 10,000 mark only two days ago. The total active cases reported in the state now stands at 6,916 cases.

Bengaluru has reported 144 of the new cases, taking the total cases in the capital city to 1,327. The state government has said that the state would not observe any more lockdowns, taking into consideration the state of the economy.

Ballari district reported 47 new cases, Kalaburagi 42, Koppala 36, Dakshina Kannada district 33 cases, while Dharwad reported 30 new cases. Other Karnataka districts reported less than 15 cases each.

Ten people succumbed to coronavirus in the state. Three people passed away in Bengaluru, with one case each of ILI and SARI. The ILI patient was never hospitalised. Another patient has died while being asymptomatic. The person was admitted to hospital on June 8 and passed away on June 11 – the death was reported in the June 26 bulletin.

One death each was reported from Kolar, Dharwad, Shivamogga, Bagalakote, Bidar, Kalaburagi and Ballari districts.

The state has so far reported 180 deaths. Out of this 81 deaths have been reported from Bengaluru, 16 from Bidar, and 15 from Kalaburagi.

Karnataka has also reported 246 discharges on June 26. This takes the total number of discharges in the state to 6,916. Udupi has reported the maximum number of discharges so far at 1,028.

Meanwhile, the state government has met with all the political representatives in the state and have roped in their support to combat coronavirus.

