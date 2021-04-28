Karnataka records nearly 40K COVID-19 cases in a day, 22,596 for Bengaluru

Karnataka reported 39,047 COVID-19 cases and Bengaluru reported 22,596 cases on April 28, the first full day of the two-week lockdown restrictions imposed in the state.

The positivity rate (number of persons testing positive in a group of tests conducted) in the state was recorded as 22.7%, significantly higher than the 18.71% recorded on Tuesday.

The state recorded 229 fatalities on Wednesday including 137 deaths in Bengaluru Urban district.

Elsewhere, Bengaluruâ€™s neighboring districts reported a high number of cases.Kolar (1194), Hassan (1001), and Tumakuru (1174) recorded over 1000 cases on Wednesday. Mysuru (1759) and Ballari (1106) were among the other districts recording a surge in case figures on Wednesday. This was followed by Mandya (935), Kalaburagi (901), Bengaluru Rural (732) Dakshina Kannada, Udupi (664 each), Dharwad (654).

On April 27, the state began a 14-day lockdown to control the burgeoning number of cases throughout Karnataka. Bengaluru has seen an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases in the last week, and healthcare services have been stretched as patients seek care.