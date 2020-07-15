Karnataka records 2,496 new COVID-19 cases, 1,267 in Bengaluru

Of the 87 deaths reported in the state on Tuesday, 56 are from Bengaluru

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Bengaluru saw over a thousand new COVID-19 cases for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday, with 1,267 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus. With 664 more persons discharged, the number of active patients in the city is now at 15,599.

Only two positive patients from Bengaluru on Tuesday were categorised as suffering from influenza like illness (ILI) and all others were designated as “contact under tracing”.

With 56 deaths reported on Tuesday from Bengaluru, the city has recorded 377 deaths so far.

Across the state, Tuesday saw an increase of 2,496 COVID-19 patients, and a total of 1,142 patients were discharged. With this, the total number of active patients across the state is 25,839.

Other than Bengaluru, Mysuru (125), Kalaburagi (121), Dharwad (100) are the three districts which reported 100 or more cases for the day. Considering active cases— Ballari (799), Dharwad (770), Kalaburagi (757) and Dakshina Kannada (1511) are the districts with more than 700 cases.

A total of 87 deaths were reported across the state on Tuesday, taking the Karnataka COVID-19 death toll to 842.

Among those whose deaths were reported on Tuesday, all patients barring two were either diagnosed with influenza like illness (ILI) or were suffering from severe acute respiratory infection (SARI). 71 out of the 87 patients had comorbidities like hypertension, diabetes, chronic kidney disease among others

Critical cases

Among the 25,000-plus active patients in the state, 540 need intensive care of which 317 are from Bengaluru Urban. Dharwad is a distant second on the list with 25 such patients followed by Kalabruagi with 24 and Ballari at 23.

Raichur (17), Mandya (16), Hassan (15), Mysuru (12) and Bidar (11) are the only districts with more than 10 patients needing treatment in intensive care units.