Karnataka pvt schools suspend online classes on Tuesday in solidarity with Bharat bandh

The Karnataka Unaided School Management Association announced the one-day suspension would be in support of the farmer protests in Delhi.

Online classes in private schools in Karnataka will be suspended on Tuesday in support of the ongoing farmers protest in the country’s capital. Over 3000 schools have agreed to take part in the one-day suspension of classes, according to Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the Karnataka Unaided School Management Association. However, tests and online exams scheduled for Tuesday will continue as scheduled.

"We have decided to suspend classes for a day. Anyone who is conducting exams or tests need not cancel them. We will compensate for today's suspension by taking classes on another working day," Shashi Kumar told TNM on Monday.

"The plight of farmers will be our plight for one day,” he said.

He noted that schools have been facing major financial hurdles, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “When we are levied with stringent rules regarding everything that the government themselves cannot uphold, it makes managing the school even more difficult,” he added.

“The day isn't too far when our condition will be similar to that of the farmers. We want the government to hear our issues, care about our plight and provide pragmatic solutions."

Thousands of farmers have been protesting in Delhi against the contentious farm laws, and had even called for a countrywide Bandh on December 8. The farmers have mainly arrived in significant numbers from Haryana and Punjab. Plans to block roads in Delhi are already in place, in order to urge the Centre to listen to the farmers’ demands and repeal the controversial laws.