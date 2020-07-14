Karnataka PUC results out: Dakshina Kannada, Udupi tied for highest pass percentage

Bengaluru South and Bengaluru North regions secured a pass percentage of 77.56% and 75.54% respectively.

news Education

The results of the second-year pre-university course (PUC) examinations in Karnataka were announced on Tuesday morning by state Education Minister Suresh Kumar. The overall pass percentage this year is 61.8% which is a marginal increase compared to 61.73% in 2019.

Students can check their result on www.karresults.nic.in.

The coastal districts of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada were tied for the highest pass percentage at 90.71%. Kodagu district was third with 81.53% while Uttara Kannada district saw 80.97% of all students pass.

Bengaluru South and Bengaluru North regions secured a pass percentage of 77.56% and 75.54% respectively. Chitradurga (56.8%), Raichur (56.22%), and Vijayapura (54.22%) were at the other end of the scale as the districts with the lowest pass percentage.

Girl students outscored boys, securing a pass percentage of 68.73% compared to male students in the state at 54.77%.

While the pass percentage was 62.6% in urban areas, it was 58.9% in rural areas. The pass percentage slightly improved in the science stream but it dipped slightly in the commerce and arts streams.

The supplementary examinations for second-year PUC students will be held in the last week of August.

There was a big increase in the number of centums (full marks) scored this year. As many as 20,958 students scored centums with the highest in mathematics (7,131) subject. This is in comparison to just 12,008 centums last year.

Students from Indu Independent PU college in Ballari bagged most of the top spots in the arts stream. The top seven spots were split between 14 students, all of whom are from Ballari. Out of the 14 students, 11 are from Indu Independent PU college.