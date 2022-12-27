Karnataka passes BMLTA bill for a unified transport body in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority will be responsible for all policy decisions related to urban mobility and will integrate all modes of public transport, from auto rickshaws to city buses and metro trains.

The Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday, December 27, passed the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA) Bill, which will bring all public transportation services in Bengaluru under one umbrella. This includes everything from auto rickshaws to city buses and metro trains, and the proposed authority will cover an area of 279 square kilometres. So far, multiple government agencies such as the BMTC for buses, BMRCL for metro, the Karnataka Transport Department and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike have been overseeing different aspects of intra-city travel. Citizen activists have blamed a lack of coordination among these agencies for poor traffic management and public transport facilities in the city.

The BMLTA will be responsible for all policy decisions related to urban mobility and will work to integrate all modes of public transport. Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs JC Madhuswamy said that the BMLTA will supplement the National Urban Transport Policy (NUTP), which establishes a framework for the integration of numerous institutional and departmental activities related to transport planning.

The Chief Minister will serve as the ex-officio chairperson of the BMLTA, with the Bengaluru in-charge Minister and state Transport Minister serving as vice chairpersons. Other members of the BMLTA include the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretaries, the Bengaluru Mayor, the Commissioner of Police, and representatives from various government agencies and civil society.

Speaking in the Assembly on Tuesday, CM Basavaraj Bommai emphasised the need for a scientific study on traffic management in the city. He said that while the roads have not widened, thousands of new vehicles are added to the cityâ€™s roads daily. He pointed out that the city has seen rapid growth without planning, resulting in overcrowded roads and a high number of vehicles. To address this issue, the BMLTA will also have the responsibility of reviewing and approving the City Mobility Investment programme.

Currently, various institutions are responsible for planning, developing and implementing activities related to mobility in Bengaluru and surrounding areas such as Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA), Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), and the Transport Department. These agencies have been criticised for poor coordination in handling overlapping responsibilities and functions.

A landmark day for #Bengaluru.



Glad that the #BMLTABill has been passed in the #Karnataka Legislative Assembly.



The Constitution of #BMLTA will achieve better coordination and outputs among urban mobility projects across the city.



Gratitude to CM Shri @BSBommai. pic.twitter.com/TfoxkwasgW â€” P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) December 27, 2022