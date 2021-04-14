Karnataka MLA UT Khader escapes unhurt after car accident

The Mangaluru MLA was on his way to Belagavi when his car collided with a moving truck.

news Accident

Former Karnataka Minister and Mangaluru MLA UT Khader’s car met with an accident while he was travelling on Wednesday morning. However, the MLA escaped unscathed. The accident took place near Anagodu in Davangere district and the police said that no major injuries were reported. “No one was injured in the accident that took place near Anagodu. The matter is being looked into,” said a police official.

The Congress MLA, who served as Minister for Urban Development and Housing, was on his way to Belagavi to participate in electioneering ahead of the Belagavi Lok Sabha bye-election. When passing through Anagodu, Khader’s car reportedly hit a container truck moving ahead which damaged the front portion of the vehicle. According to reports, the driver of his car suffered minor injuries.

The bonnet of the MLA’s car was crushed, while the rest of the vehicle did not suffer any major damages.

Superintendent of Davangere Police H Hanumantharaya reportedly visited the spot of the accident. He later met the Minister who has since then returned to Bengaluru.

Karnataka is scheduled to have three bye-polls, for the Belagavi Lok Sabha seat, and the Basavakalyan (Bidar district) and Maski (Raichur district) Assembly constituencies, on April 17. The bye-poll for Belagavi was necessitated because of the demise of Union Minister Suresh Angadi in September 2020. Congress is fielding Satish Jarkiholi for the Belagavi constituency.

On March 29, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar had visited Belagavi and accompanied Satish Jarkiholi amid a stir created by supporters of former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi who is embroiled in a sex-for-job and sexual harassment scandal. Shivakumar said that they are supporting Satish Jarkiholi and will ensure his victory. He also asked for all the Congress leaders to unite and support the candidate.