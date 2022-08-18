Karnataka Minister says schools, colleges can celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, draws flak

The minister's announcement has been criticised especially in view of the Karnataka High Court’s judgment in the hijab case.

Karnataka’s Department of School Education and Literacy Minister BC Nagesh faced criticism after his statement about worshiping Ganesha in schools and colleges on the occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi. Speaking to reporters on August 17 in Bengaluru, the minister said, "Schools and colleges that have previously held Ganesh Utsav celebrations on their grounds are undoubtedly free to do so again this year. There's no reason to stir up any conflict. These customs have been authorised because they bind the community."

A video clip of his remarks has gone viral on social media. However, the minister's announcement has been criticised especially in view of the Karnataka High Court’s judgment in the hijab case, which had upheld the state government’s order prohibiting all religious symbols, including hijabs and saffron shawls, from being worn in classrooms in educational campuses that have a mandated dress code. The judgment however made no mention of religious festivals.

A Twitter user wrote, “Why do schools have permission for Ganesh utsav when hijab is banned? The courts, if we still have them, should intervene to ensure laws are uniformly applied.”

The Campus Front of India (CFI) took to Twitter and wrote, “Shame on biased Education minister @BCNagesh_bjp!”

The minister's statement, according to Athavulla Punjalkatte, state president of CFI, was an attempt to stir up disturbance among the state's educational institutions. "Edu Minister allowing to enshrine Ganesha in govt schools & colleges is an attempt to create unrest in the edu sector & gain political advantage. It's condemnable. Ironically, this is the same minister who once said "no religious practices are allowed in edu institutions. Shame!!” he wrote.

The minister told The Hindu, “We should not treat the Ganesha festival as a religious programme. It is a movement. It has been celebrated since independence, and this festival will unite the people. That’s what I said - that educational institutions are free to perform Ganesha pooja and celebrate the festival on the occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi.”