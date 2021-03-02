Karnataka Minister BC Patil gets vaccine at home, Union Health Ministry seeks report

According to protocol, eligible citizens have to go to a government or private health centre to get vaccinated.

Coronavirus Health

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday asked for a report from the Karnataka government over State Agriculture Minister BC Patil receiving COVID-19 vaccine at his residence. According to the protocol on the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive across India, senior citizens and those above the age of 45 and have comorbidities have to go to a government or private health centre to get vaccinated.

Responding to a question on the Minister getting vaccinated at home, Rajesh Bhushan, the Secretary of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, told the media during the press briefing: "This is not allowed in the protocol. It has come to our notice, we have asked for a report from the Karnataka government."

BC Patil had earlier on Tuesday shared a tweet of himself and his wife receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in their residence in Hirekerur in Haveri district of Karnataka.

“Took the #COVID19 Vaccine with my wife, at my Hirekerur house from the Govt. doctors today. While 'Made In India' vaccines are being immensely appreciated by many countries, some vested interest groups are spreading false information about the vaccines,” BC Patil tweeted.

“I appeal to all the eligible people to follow the protocol and take the vaccine to help the cause of building pandemic free, healthy India,” he added.

Many social media users as well as leaders from the Congress had raised questions about the special treatment given to BC Patil.

According to official figures, around 2,900 people received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine in Karnataka on Monday, which was the first day of the second phase of the vaccination drive. In 199 sessions held on Monday, 2,264 of those vaccinated were above 60 years and 624 people were those between 45-60 years with comorbidities. This included 938 people in Bengaluru.

Senior citizens and people aged above 45 with comorbidities are eligible for the vaccination in this phase. TNM reported on Monday that there were delays due to glitches in the Co-WIN 2.0 portal.

Vaccination has been planned at a total of 82 sessions sites on Tuesday, with a plan to inoculate 6,760 beneficiaries, the health department said in a statement.