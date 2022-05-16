Karnataka man arrested for assaulting lawyer in public

A video had gone viral on social media of the man assaulting the woman in full public view, even as passers-by watched on.

The police in Karnataka have arrested the man who was caught on camera brutally assaulting a woman lawyer in full public view — even as passers-by watched on — in the state’s Bagalkote district. The police have arrested the accused, 40-year-old Mahantesh Cholachagudda. The video clip of the attack, containing disturbing visuals of the man kicking, slapping, and assaulting the lawyer in full public view, went viral on social media.

The video sparked massive outrage, with Biocon Chief Kiran Majumdar-Shaw tweeting that the man must be arrested for such abhorrent behaviour. "He is an animal, not a civilised human," she said, sharing the video.

The National Women’s Commission had also ordered a probe into the incident. “@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the brutal assault. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @DgpKarnataka to take stringent action against the accused. NCW has also sought best medical treatment for the victim. Action taken must be apprised within 7 days,” the NCW had tweeted in response to the video.

According to police, Mahantesh, a trader and a photographer at Bagalkot University assaulted the woman with respect to a property dispute. The victim, Sangeetha Sikkeri, was admitted to a hospital after the attack.

Advocate Sangeetha explained that her uncle, without informing her or her family, had sold the house they are residing in. The matter was in the court and the buyer of the property was forcing them to vacate the house. The person was influential and she suspected his role to be behind the attack.

Meanwhile, advocates in Bagalkot decided to not appear for the accused and were planning a dharna on Monday. Further investigation is on.

With IANS inputs