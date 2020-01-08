Karnataka man arrested for allegedly hurling acid at woman's genitals

Crime

The woman is in critical condition and is undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital in Hubballi.

A 42-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly throwing acid on a woman’s genitals in Karnataka’s Haveri district. Bankapura Police say that Manjunath Kalasada, an auto driver and resident of Haveri town, tied the woman up and threw acid on her genitals on Wednesday morning.

Bankapura Police Inspector Santosh says that Manjunath and the woman were in a relationship for over two years and recently, he had allegedly been accusing her of cheating on him several times.

On Wednesday morning, Manjunath allegedly called the woman and told her to meet him at the Siddana Gudda, a hill located in the outskirts of Haveri Town. Manjunath allegedly carried acid in an empty bottle of whisky and went to meet her at the foothill of Siddana Gudda at around 8 am.

“The couple were there for some time and Manjunath kept questioning her on whether she was seeing another man. He kept threatening to inform her family members of her relationship with him if she did not tell him the truth,” Inspector Santosh said.

Police say that both Manjunath and the woman are married and had begun their relationship a few years ago. Police say that Manjunath confessed to throwing acid on the woman.

“Based on his confession, we believe that he had been harassing the woman for a couple of months out of jealousy. He was constantly suspicious. When they met at Siddana Gudda, she received a phone call from home. She went aside to talk. When she returned, he began accusing her of cheating on him,” the police said.

Manjunath allegedly snatched the woman’s shawl and pinned her down on the ground. He allegedly tied her hands with the shawl and beat her. “He disrobed her forcefully, even as she began screaming for help. He then threw acid on her genitals. The woman began screaming loudly. The acid fell on her legs and torso as well, where she has sustained grievous injuries,” Inspector Santosh added.

Farmers, who were working in the fields beyond Siddana Gudda allegedly heard the woman’s screams and began looking around. “There are lots of trees and woods around the foothills. When the farmers reached the spot, they found Manjunath standing over her and threatening to kill her,” he added.

The farmers allegedly restrained Manjunath and beat him up. They tied him up to a tree and called the police. The woman has been rushed to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi, where she is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU. Police say that her condition is critical.

Manjunath has been booked under section 326A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by throwing acid), 320 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. Manjunath has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody.