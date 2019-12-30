Karnataka man accused of child rape murdered, allegedly by survivor's kin

Crime

The 55-year-old man, who was thrashed by the family members after he was caught in the act, was at a government hospital when he was attacked.

A 55-year-old man accused of raping an 11-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by one of the girl’s cousins in Karnataka’s Navalgund. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon at a hospital in Navalgund, where both the minor and the accused were admitted.

On Friday afternoon, residents of Navalgund allegedly saw 55-year-old Hakusaab Nadaf take the 11-year-old into his clothing store and alerted her parents. According to Dharwad SP Vartika Katiyar, the girl’s father and two other relatives rushed to the store and caught Hakusaab with the girl. A medical examination confirmed that the girl was raped.

Police say that Hakusaab was tied to an electric pole and thrashed up by the girl’s father and two others, while residents of the area yelled abuses at him.

“He sustained minor injuries. After they beat him up, the girl’s relatives then handed him over to the police. A rape case was registered against Hakusaab and also under POCSO Act at the Navalgund police station,” SP Vartika said.

Since Hakusaab had sustained minor injuries on his chin, the police took him to the Navalgund Government Hospital for treatment.

SP Vartika says he was at the hospital on Sunday morning as there were some legal formalities to be completed, which is when he was allegedly attacked.

“Since it is a medico-legal case, certain formalities needed to be completed as the man was injured. There are certain thing that needs to be done if the accused is not injured in police custody. He was to be discharged on Sunday evening,” she said.

However, at around 3.30 pm on Sunday, the girl’s cousin, a 26-year-old man from Navalgund, allegedly barged into the hospital. He allegedly pushed the police constable stationed next to Hakusaab’s bed. He then stabbed Hakusaab thrice – once on his chest and twice on his stomach.

“The police constable tried to stop him but he had already stabbed Hakusaab. The girl’s cousin was detained and taken into police custody,” SP Vartika said.

Hakusaab was taken to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi as the injuries he sustained were serious. Doctors at KIMS said that Hakusaab was losing a lot of blood quickly and by the time the police could arrange for more blood, he had succumbed to his injuries.

“There was not enough blood for his blood type in the hospital and though the police took just 15 minutes or so to arrange for the blood, by then, Hakusaab had already died,” SP Vartika said.

The girl’s cousin has been arrested and booked under Section 302 (murder) and 356 (assault or criminal force) of the IPC.

The rape survivor, meanwhile, is out of danger and is currently with her parents.