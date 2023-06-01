Karnataka: IAF training aircraft crashes in Chamarajanagar, pilots eject safely

The Chamarajanagara Deputy Commissioner's (DC) office said that the crash occurred at approximately 11:30 am in Bhogapura.

news News

Tragedy struck the village of Bhogpur in Karnataka's Chamrajanagar district after a lightweight Kiran trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed into an open field at Bhogapura in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district on on June 1, Thursday morning. The Chamarajanagara Deputy Commissioner's (DC) office said that the crash occurred at approximately 11:30 am in Bhogapura. The pilots managed to eject from the aircraft and landed safely using parachutes.

According to authorities, the trainer aircraft had taken off from the HAL airport of Bengaluru in the morning. The aircraft developed a technical snag and crashed. The aircraft was completely damaged and gutted in the fire. The parts of the aircraft were strewn all around the place.

Swift response efforts were initiated and the injured pilots were airlifted to a hospital in Bengaluru for immediate medical attention. The identities of the pilots have not yet been confirmed by the DC office, which also lacked information regarding the flight's origin and purpose.

Local law enforcement officials swiftly arrived at the crash site to alleviate the panic that had gripped the residents following the incident. As investigations into the crash are underway, authorities will seek to ascertain the cause of the accident and gather additional information regarding the flight's details.