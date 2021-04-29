Karnataka hospitals can now admit critical patients with COVID-19 like symptoms

In 2020, the state government had mandated CT scan to ascertain these cases.

The Karnataka government has decided that it will allow hospitals to admit critical patients exhibiting COVID-19-like symptoms even if they test negative on RT-PCR tests. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Javaid Akhtar passed a circular to the same effect on April 28. It is to be noted Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka are facing a shortage of oxygen, ICU and ventilator beds in wake of the massive surge of cases.

Considering the increasing number of false negative reports being witnessed in both RT-PCR & RAT testing methods, it has been decided to follow a Syndromic Approach and issue Patient Numbers for hospitalisation and treatment of such cases based on the authorization of doctors. pic.twitter.com/ngXbV26DL0 — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) April 29, 2021

On April 29, the state reported 35024 new cases and 270 deaths. With these the total active cases in the state rose to 3,49,496 and the total number of COVID-19 deaths is 15306. Bengaluru has 2,37,518 active cases.

In this context, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, “Considering the increasing number of false negative reports being witnessed in both RT-PCR and RAT (rapid antigen) testing methods, it has been decided to follow a Syndromic Approach and issue Patient Numbers for hospitalisation and treatment of such cases based on the authorization of doctors.”

He added, “After the recent surge of cases in the second wave, several instances have been reported where the laboratory test for COVID-19 is found negative even while the patient has symptoms or CT scan has detected infection.”

Since the rules mandate that only infected persons should have Patient Number issued by district authorities or BBMP to get admission in hospital, several patients whose report is negative have been facing the issues to get admission in hospitals, his office said.

This step will help COVID-19 infected persons to get timely admission and treatment, especially those who seek treatment in government hospitals and private hospitals through SAST (government quota) reference, he opined.

