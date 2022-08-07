Karnataka Home Minister says BJYM worker Praveen Nettaru was attacked by locals

Police had earlier suspected a Kerala connection, as the location of the murder was close to the Kerala border.

news Crime

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday, August 6 indicated that those involved in the recent murder of BJP activist Praveen Nettaru in Dakshina Kannada district were locals, and that efforts were on to nab them. A BJP Yuva Morcha member, Praveen was attacked and murdered on July 27 by a few bike-borne men. Police had earlier suspected Kerala links to the murder and sent teams to the neighbouring state, citing that the location of the murder was close to the border.

“According to information, those involved in Bellare’s Praveen murder are locals from Mangaluru (Dakshina Kannada) district limits,” Jnanendra told the media. “Their background, which organisation they belong to – the police are conducting inquiries on all these angles and making all efforts to nab them,” he said.

Praveen (32), a zilla BJYM committee member, was hacked to death by unidentified motorbike-borne assailants at Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district, sparking massive outrage. He was attacked with a long knife when he was closing his shop. The attack took place days after a man named Masood was attacked and killed by a gang of eight people in Kalanja village. Praveen’s murder took a communal turn after Hindutva groups started claiming that he was targeted for revenge over Masood’s death.

Two persons from Bellare with suspected links to the Popular Front of India (PFI) were arrested on July 28 by the Karnataka police in connection with the murder. The state government later handed over the probe into the killing to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The government is under pressure as there were widespread protests and a spate of resignations from BJP and Yuva Morcha members at various places. There was also open expression of angst by several Hindutva ideologues and organisations, accusing the state government of not standing up to protect the lives of Hindu karyakartas.

