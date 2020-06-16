Karnataka health workers attacked while shifting patients with COVID-19 to hospital

Visuals showed that glass of the ambulance was shattered and another vehicle belonging to the health department was also vandalised.

Health workers in Karnatakaâ€™s Kalaburagi district, who went to a village to shift 14 people with COVID-19 to the hospital on Monday, were attacked after an argument with residents of the village.

Fourteen people from Tanda village in Kalaburagi tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday following which a team of health department officials left for the village to shift the infected persons to the designated COVID-19 hospital, the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS Gulbarga).

However, an argument ensued between health officials and village residents leading to the residents throwing stones at the ambulance and another vehicle belonging to the health department.

"Medical staff had gone to the village to bring those people. The staff had an argument with villagers and it turned violent. Residents began throwing stones at the ambulance and one other vehicle that belongs to the health department," Kalaburagi SP Iada Martin Marbaniang said.

The SP along with other police officials reached the spot, where the incident took place and convinced the residents to allow the health department to shift the infected persons.

"I went along with other police officials to the village. We were able to convince those who had tested positive to come to hospital for the treatment. What we are doing is not for our good or benefit. It is for their benefit. They have to be isolated so that they don't infect other people," Iada Martin stated.

Following this, 13 of the infected persons were isolated in the designated COVID-19 hospital while one person allegedly absconded. Police officials on Tuesday said that all 14 infected persons have now been isolated.