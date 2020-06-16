Case registered against Cong MLA for flouting COVID-19 norms in son's marriage

Ballari police said that a case was booked against Congress MLA Parameshwar Naik and his son after a large number of people attended the wedding, violating COVID-19 norms.

news Politics

COVID-19 precautions went for a toss at the wedding of a Karnataka Congress legislator's son in Ballari, where Health Minister B Sriramulu and many other politicians from both BJP and Congress were also spotted.

"I have come across this. A large holding (wedding) was there. We have initiated action. A case has been registered," Ballari Superintendent of Police CK Baba said on Monday.

Politicians who attended the wedding included former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah, Priyank Kharge, G Parameshwara, BJP's Laxman Savadi and Prabhu Chauhan.

According to police, a case was registered in Harapanahalli Taluk of Ballari against Parameshwar Naik and his son after a large number of people attended the marriage. Several people were also seen attending the wedding under a tent and sitting on chairs without maintaining physical distancing.

Ballari Superintendent of Police, CK Baba said the case was being investigated and the event's visuals were available. According to the central government guidelines, only 50 people are allowed to attend weddings amid the pandemic.

Health Minister Sriramulu also attended the wedding of Hadagali's Congress MLA Parmeshwar Naik's son' where COVID-19 norms were violated. Sriramulu was neither seen wearing a mask nor maintaining physical distance while being photographed on the stage with the newly-wed couple.

This is not the first time Sriramulu has been spotted flouting COVID-19 rules of wearing masks and maintaining physical distance. Earlier this month, he was spotted without a mask at a large public procession in Chitradurga where he was welcomed with a massive garland.

Earlier in March, Sriramulu organised his daughter's wedding, a 9-day affair that ended in Bengaluru's Palace grounds with thousands of people attending, at a time a Hyderabad man residing in Bengaluru had tested positive for COVID-19.