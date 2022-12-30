Karnataka to have 2 new OBC categories to accommodate Panchamasali and Vokkaligas

The two dominant communities — Vokkaligas and Panchamasalis — which are in 3A and 3B categories of Other Backward Castes (OBC) have been demanding reservations under 2A status.

The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday, December 29 decided to create separate categories for the Other Backward Classes (OBC) list to accommodate the Panchamasali (Veerashaiva-Lingayat subsect) and Vokkaliga communities, which have been demanding increased reservation. The cabinet approved the creation of the 2C and 2D categories for these communities but has not yet announced the exact percentage of reservations that will be allotted to these categories.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy said, "We are making only two categories - one is SC/ST and another is 'two’. We are not changing the reservation or the number of people in it in the 2A and 2B, we are creating 2C and 2D.”

The State has four categories of OBC: 2A, 2B, 3A and 3B based on the economic, social and educational status. These communities get preferential reservations in jobs and educational institutions based on the categories. While 2A are the most backward, 2B are moderate, and a little above them are 3A and 3B. The two dominant communities — Vokkaligas and Panchamasalis — which are in 3A and 3B categories, have been demanding reservations under 2A status and the state government will merge 3A and 3B categories with 2C and 2D. The quantum of reservation for these categories will be decided after taking a census of the population, Madhuswamy said.

The decision was based on an interim report by the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission, with a final report expected within the next two to three months. The reservation for these categories will be for education and employment purposes only, and will not include political representation.

Those who presently belong to 3A and 3B would now find a place in 2C and 2D. Apart from them, the economically weaker section (EWS) for which the reservation has been announced by the Union government would also be placed under 2C and 2D categories. The existing reservation matrix in Karnataka stands at 56%, with the SC/ST category receiving 17% and 7% reservations, respectively. These percentages were increased from the previous 15% and 2% for SC/ST, respectively.

