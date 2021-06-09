Karnataka govt to speed up land acquisition for Bengaluru Peripheral Ring Road

This decision comes in the background of several foreign companies showing interest to take up the project.

news Infrastructure

With foreign companies evincing interest in building the Peripheral Ring Road in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa directed officials to speed up the land acquisition process. The Chief Minister on Tuesday chaired a review meeting of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) where a decision to this effect was taken. A statement issued by the Chief Minister's office said, "Companies from Turkey, Israel and Switzerland have evinced interest to take up the Peripheral Ring Road works. Tender has to be finalised immediately and placed before the cabinet for approval. The Chief Minister directed officials to speed up the land acquisition process."

Many other measures were taken in order to improve the city infrastructure and mop up revenues of the BDA by speeding up the process of e-auction of plots, flats and corner sites, the statement said. It added that the CM also directed officials to develop commercial complexes of BDA on the basis of public private partnership. According to the statement, last year, the BDA's revenue was Rs 2,066.72 crore, out of which Rs 1,332.44 crore was spent. This year, a revenue of Rs 9,530 crore is expected.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to provide information about the total assets owned by the authority based on the Land Audit Survey and appoint expert lawyers to strengthen the law division of BDA as 6,431 cases were pending in different courts.

TNM had earlier reported that the Peripheral Ring Road project has faced stiff opposition from citizens and environmental activists in Bengaluru, as it would require the removal of around 33,800 trees and affect several water bodies. The Peripheral Ring Road project would require laying a 65.5 km long stretch of eight-lane road network between Hosur Road in the east and Tumakuru road in the west via Bellari Road and Old Madras Road.