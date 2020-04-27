Karnataka govt to host online chess tournament to raise funds for COVID-19 relief

The tournament will be organised in association with United Karnataka Chess Association (UKCA) and Bengaluru-based Mobile Premier League (MPL).

The department of youth empowerment and sports of Karnataka government will be hosting an online chess tournament to raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts, in association with United Karnataka Chess Association (UKCA) and Bengaluru-based Mobile Premier League (MPL).

The tournament will be held on May 2 and 3 on the MPL app and all proceeds from the tournament will be donated to the state relief fund for COVID-19.

Karnataka minister for youth empowerment and sports, CT Ravi said, "In these challenging times, it is essential that we remain strong and united. Today our common enemy is the coronavirus. It has taken away the lives of few and disrupted the livelihood of many."

"I request the chess players of the nation to come forward and donate liberally to the cause in your own way and also challenge themselves to think, strategise and move and thereby checkmate COVID-19," he added.

R Hanumantha, Secretary for the UKCA said, "We are greatly appreciative of the work done by the government and by MPL and for their cooperation on this matter. We will mobilise the chess community in Karnataka and other states to ensure this becomes a way to demonstrate solidarity and resilience."

"This is a time when the entire nation needs to come together and fight COVID-19. We are expecting participation in huge numbers and looking forward to the tournament," said Sai Srinivas Kiran, Co-Founder and CEO, Mobile Premier League.

This online chess tournament is open to everyone across India for an entry fee of Rs 50. The total prize pool for the tournament is Rs 10 lakh and the first prize consists of Rs 1 lakh. MPL currently has a user base of over 40 million across the country and a huge number is expected to participate in the tournament.