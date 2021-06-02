Karnataka govt to decide soon on holding second PU exams

The Union government had on Tuesday announced the cancelled of Class 12 Board Exams for CBSE and ICSE students

news Education

Following the Union government’s announcement cancelling Class 12 Board Exams under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) on Tuesday, the Karnataka government said that it will take a call soon on whether to hold the second PU (Pre-University) examinations.

According to a report on Deccan Herald, several parents and other stakeholders took to social media platforms to voice their concerns and sought clarity on whether the second PU exams will be held. Some also urged the government to cancel the exams. The report further stated that several parents’ associations and students’ groups have demanded the government to postpone second PU exams amidst the surge in COVID-19 cases across the state and in the wake of experts suggesting that a third wave of COVID-19 infections could impact children

Responding to the queries, Karnataka Education Minister Suresh Kumar said that a decision would be announced after assessing the COVID-19 situation in the state. He further stated that amid the current development, deliberation will be made based on the preparedness of the students and other aspects including the requirement of evaluation. After deliberation, a decision will be taken considering students’ future health, he said according to Times of India.

However, Suresh Kumar had in a meeting called by the Union government with Education Ministers from all states said he was in favour of holding second PU exams. Several BJP politicians including Deputy Chief Minister Ashwathnarayan CN appreciated the Union government’s move to postpone the exams. He tweeted saying, “As always, the paramount interest of both the students and parents have been considered. Thank you PM Shri @narendramodi ji for the prompt action.”

On Tuesday, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) decided to cancel the CBSE and ICSE class 12 exam following a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.