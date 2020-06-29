The Karnataka government on Monday approved the construction of a memorial in honour of late actor Ambareesh.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa chaired a meeting on Monday along with Member of Parliament from Mandya, Sumalatha Ambareesh, who is the late actor's wife.

It was decided that 1.34 acres of land at Kanteerava Studio will be set aside and an initial fund of Rs 5 crore will be allocated for the memorial.

Sumalatha Ambareesh thanked BS Yediyurappa for recognising the social and political significance of the late actor.

"Heartfelt thanks to the CM of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa for honouring the memory of Ambareesh and as a recognition of his social, films, political services and contributions by granting 1.34 acre of land at Kanteerava Studio and proposing an initial fund of Rs 5 crore for Ambareesh Smaraka," she said in a social media post.

Film actor Doddanna, director and producer Venkatesh (better known by his moniker Rockline Venkatesh), and Sumalatha's son Abhishek, who is also an actor, were present at the meeting along with the Chief Minister.

Ambareesh, known as the 'rebel star' in his career, passed away in November 2018. Following his death, Sumalatha Ambareesh decided to contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 as an independent candidate in Mandya constituency.

After a bitter, drawn out contest against Janata Dal (Secular) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the son of HD Kumaraswamy, the then Karnataka Chief Minister, Sumalatha emerged victorious and became the MP of Mandya, the hometown of Ambareesh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did not field a candidate in the election and backed Sumalatha's candidature in her fight against the JD(S). During the lockdown, Sumalatha took the initiative of distributing food to those in need in Mandya. Sumalatha will soon be shooting for Darshan-starrer Gandugali Madakari Nayaka which is being produced by Rockline Venkatesh.