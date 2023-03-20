Karnataka elections: Congress promises financial assistance to unemployed youth

The Yuvanidhi scheme was announced at the Yuva Kranti Samavesha in Belagavi, attended by top Congress leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

In the run-up to the Karnataka elections, Congress has announced a new scheme aimed at providing financial assistance to unemployed youth if they come into power. The Yuvanidhi scheme promises to provide Rs 3,000 every month for a period of two years to unemployed youths with graduation degrees. Additionally, those with a diploma will receive Rs 1,500 every month as an allowance. The announcement was made by Congress leaders including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former party president Rahul Gandhi, KPCC president DK Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday, March 20 at the Yuva Kranti Samavesha in Belagavi.

The Yuvanidhi scheme is the latest in a series of promises made by the Congress party ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka. The party has also promised 200 units of free electricity every month to all households in the state under the Gruha Jyothi scheme, 10 kg of rice per month to all Below Poverty Line (BPL) families under the Anna Bhagya scheme, and Rs 2,000 per month to all women-led households under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme.

The Yuvanidhi scheme is aimed at addressing the issue of unemployment among youth in the state. The scheme promises to provide financial assistance to unemployed youth with graduate degrees and diplomas, which is expected to benefit a large number of young people in the state. The Congress party has said that the scheme will be implemented immediately if the party is voted to power in the upcoming elections.