Karnataka considers opening up malls and hotels, awaits Centreâ€™s nod

Coronavirus Lockdown

After over two months of lockdown, the Karnataka government is considering opening up hotels and malls to the public, subject to the Centreâ€™s approval.

Quoting Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Times of India reported that he had written to the Centre seeking their approval to open malls, restaurants and hotels. He said the state is awaiting the Centreâ€™s nod.

Deccan Herald quoted a source close to the Chief Minister stating that Karnataka may relax rules after the Centreâ€™s guidelines come in.

The Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association and the Shopping Centre Association had on Tuesday met the Chief Minister and sought for permission to allow dine-in service at hotels and for malls to reopen.

Yediyurappa had on Wednesday said that temples, churches, mosques and other places of worship would open from June 1. "We are waiting for guidelines from the Central government but we have to live with the coronavirus and we want to open temples, mosques and churches in the state from June 1," said the CM. He added that temples will be opened to offer pooja and daily rituals and not for the conduct of temple fairs and events.

Karnataka reported 135 new cases of coronavirus in the state, and 3 new deaths, on Wednesday. The overall reported cases in the state is 2418. Most of the new cases are returnees from other states and abroad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the nation on May 31, the last day of lockdown 4.0. There is speculation of another extension of the lockdown, which came into effect on March 25.