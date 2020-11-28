Karnataka CM Yediyurappa asks MPs from state to get more grants from Union govt

During a meeting of the state BJP MPs, Yediyurappa advised them to take delegations to the Union Ministers to secure more grants for development works in the state.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday sought the support of MPs representing the state in availing more grants from the Centre for various development works.

During a meeting of the state BJP MPs he convened in Bengaluru, Yediyurappa advised the MPs to take delegations to the Finance Minister, Home Minister and other Union Ministers to secure more grants for the development works in the state, the Chief Minister's office said in a release.

According to the CMO, Yediyurappa said he would hold a meeting with MPs once in every two months to ensure better coordination and to achieve quick progress in development works in the state.

The chief minister expressed relief over the improved situation of COVID-19 in the state.

He noted that while there were instances of other states not paying the full salary to government employees, Karnataka has maintained fiscal discipline through timely payment of salaries to government employees and also in sanctioning of grants for various development works.

He also assured that wherever water source was available the government would take up tank projects and reserve funds for the same in the next budget.

The meeting is largely seen as an attempt by the Chief Minister to keep the MPs in good faith amid talks within the BJP circles about possible leadership change in the state in the days ahead in view of his age (77 years), party sources said.