Karnataka CM Yediyurappa announces special package for children orphaned by COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday also announced a number of welfare measures for children, who lost their parents to COVID-19, from the Union government.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on May 29 announced a scheme for the welfare of children who lost their parents due to COVID-19, including monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,500 for guardians who are caretakers. He said the scheme has been prepared on the suggestion of the Union government, for the care of orphaned children. "Under this scheme Rs 3,500 per month financial assistance will be given to the guardian, who is the caretaker of the child. Children below 10 years not having guardians will be put under child care institutions," he said.

To provide quality education, children will be admitted to residential schools like Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Kittur Rani Chennamma Residential Schools and Morarji Desai Residential Schools, he told reporters. He said free laptops or tabs will be given to children who have completed 10th standard, to provide them support for higher and vocational education.

For girls who have completed 21 years of age, Rs 1 lakh will be given for their marriage expenses, higher education and self-employment, he said, adding that for the overall development of the child, mentorship will be provided. Earlier following the recommendation of the Child Right Commission in Karnataka, state Woman and Child Welfare Minister Shashikala Jolle on May 18 had made some welfare announcements for children. IAS officer Mohan Raj has been appointed the nodal officer for this initiative. At the time, Jolle had also warned that orphaned children cannot be adopted illegally without following due process.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too on Saturday announced a number of welfare measures for children, who lost their parents to COVID-19, from the Union government, including ensuring a corpus of Rs 10 lakh when they turn 18 years and providing for their education.

Stating that details are being worked out on how much it may cost, the CM said details of the scheme will be announced soon and all those affected will be provided these benefits.

"...How much ever it may cost, we have decided to provide these benefits and are committed to it," he said.