Karnataka CM thanks Jesuit institutions for helping with COVID-19 relief work

In a signed letter, the CM said, “the Government acknowledges the efforts put in by the institutions to ensure that food and relief materials were delivered to more than 43,000 families.”

Coronavirus Relief

The Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has sent a letter of appreciation to the Karnataka Jesuit Educational Society, thanking them for their service in helping people out with ration kits.

While Karnataka has among the lowest number of coronavirus cases in the country, there hasn’t been much support from the government when it comes to providing relief for those who are worst hit by the lockdown. This means that private organisations have come to the fore across the state, and especially in Bengaluru to distribute relief in the form of food ration kits.

Various organisations have donated relief materials, and St Joseph’s college has become the centre to shift relief materials to the places that need it the most, and helped a large number of people. Acknowledging their efforts, a signed letter from the Chief Minister says, “On behalf of the Government of Karnataka, I would like to place on record my gratitude and appreciation to the following Jesuit institutions and Alumni/Alumnae association. St. Joseph's College (Autonomous) Bangalore, St. Joseph's College Alumni/Alumnae Assaciation, XLRI, Jamshedpur Alumni/Alumnae Association, Mount St. Joseph, St. Xavier College, Kolkata Alumni Association- Southern Chapter, St. Joseph's Indian Institutions Alumni Association, St. Joseph's College of Commerce Alumni/Alumnae Association, (and) St. Joseph's Boys High School Alumni/Alumnae Association.”

The letter adds, “During this unprecedented COVID-19 crisis, the Government acknowledges the efforts put in by the above institutions in mobilising material and volunteers to ensure that food and relief materials were delivered to more than 43,000 families of the most needy and underprivileged in Karnataka and convey our gratitude for the support rendered by you.”

The Karnataka Jesuit Education Society is known for their social services to the community.

In August 2018, when Kerala saw unprecedented floods after back to back cyclones, the social work department of St Joseph’s college extended their support to the state by collecting and transporting relief material to people in Kerala.