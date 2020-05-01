Karnataka CM tells industries to be ready to reopen from May 4

"The state government is expecting further guidelines to resume industrial operations after May 3," said an official, quoting Yediyurappa.

While awaiting new guidelines from the Centre on lifting the extended lockdown, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa advised apex bodies of industries to prepare to resume work from May 4, excepting in places that are coronavirus-hit containment zones in the state, an official said on Thursday.

This may mean that liquor marts such as MSIL and MRP stores, and select shopping complexes, will be allowed to begin operations beginning on May 4, as reported by the Times of India, especially as liquor sales are one of the biggest revenue generators for the state, and the Karnataka Excise department had warned that their coffers were running low.

The Chief Minister also told the industry representatives that he was aware of the problems that they were facing but appealed to them to continue paying salaries to their employees.

Insisting on physical distancing, Yediyurappa said that all precautionary measures should be taken for the employees' safety in the factory, including the wearing of masks and maintaining hygiene.

The state government has allowed industrial activities in 14 districts already, which are green zones i.e. free from new coronavirus cases in the last 28 days. The Chief Minister also said that the Labour Department was giving permission to factory owners to extend work hours.

Representatives who met Yediyurappa included those from the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Association of Women Entrepreneurs of Karnataka (AWAKE), Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC), Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs, and others.

