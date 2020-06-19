Karnataka CM’s office shut after staff’s kin tests COVID-19 positive

The Chief Minister conducted all the important meetings of the day at the Vidhana Soudha instead of 'Krishna', sources said.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's office in Bengaluru was shut for sanitisation on Friday after an employee's relative tested positive for coronavirus. the office will be re-opened only on Monday after all sanitisation and fumigation exercises.

According to sources, a woman staff working at the bungalow called 'Krishna', the office-cum-residence of the state's Chief Minister, did not turn up for duty for two days after her husband was infected by the virus. (BS Yediyurappa uses Krishna only as an office, and not as a residence)

"Her husband has been tested positive and not the woman, but still as a precautionary measure the entire building has been sanitised," an official told PTI.

The CM has decided that the state will not go for further lockdowns and urged the Prime Minister to allow permission for the same even though the spike in cases continues.

Similarly, the Divisional office of the Bengaluru Railway Division was closed on Friday for disinfection after an employee was tested positive for coronavirus.

"Consequent to an employee of SBC Division found COVID positive and the same communicated to divisional administration on June 18, it is informed that the Divisional Office will be closed on June 19 for disinfection," said an official communique to all the branch offices of Bangalore Railway Division of the South Western Railway.

Till date, Bengaluru and Karnataka have been managing the pandemic well compared to other cities and states with comparable populations.

Till date the state has 114 COVID-19 related fatalities, while the total number of cases have increased to 7944. The number of active cases are at 2843 as of June 18. For Bengaluru, the number of active cases are at 423 out of a total of 851 cases.

(PTI inputs)