Karnataka CM lays foundation stone for Vishnuvardhan Memorial in Mysuru

Considered a legend, Vishnuvardhan has acted in over 200 films.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the Dr Vishnuvardhan Memorial in Mysuru through a virtual event. The legendary actor who died in 2009 had acted in 200-plus movies in various languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada and had earned the moniker of Phoenix of Indian Cinema. Other than the memorial, a statue of the actor and a branch of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) is also expected to come up in the same plot of land.

Speaking at the event, CM Yediyurappa said, “He (Vishnuvardhan) was an inspiration to the youth and won the hearts of the people of our state. In the Kannada film industry, if there is someone who followed Dr Rajkumar, it is Dr Vishnuvardhan. For almost 38 years, he made hundreds of films and found a place in the hearts of the people. From Naagarahavu to Aaptharakshaka, I have watched his films and achievements. He upheld humanity and was involved in social causes. Another brilliant actor Dr Bharati Vishnuvardhan being here is a matter of joy and pride.”

He added, “The memorial for Vishnuvardhan has already been delayed so I reiterate that all the works be completed immediately.” The memorial will come up at Hadulu on HD Kote Road in Mysuru. The event was attended by former minister and JDS MLA from Chamundeshwari GT Devegowda, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner B Sharath, Mysuru Urban Development Authority Chairman HV Rajeev.