Karnataka CET results declared: Here is how to check your score

As many as 2 lakh students had registered for the CET exam that were held between August 28-30.

news Education

The Karnataka government on Monday, September 20, declared the results for PU-II and CET (Common Entrance Test) exams. Students can check their results at the official government website (cetonline.karnataka.gov.in). They can also download their result from the same website.

The CET exams were held starting August 28-30 following COVID-19 protocols in Bengaluru and the rest of the state across 530 centres. As many as 2,01,834 students had registered for CET exams. 1,62,439 (80.48%) attended Biology, 1,89,522 (90.90%), Physics 1,93,588 (95.91%) and 1,93,522 (95.98%) attended Chemistry examinations. Twelve students who tested positive for the novel coronavirus also gave their exams in the stipulated rooms. A separate test was held on August 30 in Kannada language for Kannadiga candidates living in inter-state border areas and other states.

The CET marks are necessary for admission to all professional courses in the state. Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan had earlier announced that the CET marks will be the only criteria for admission to undergraduate professional courses in the state. Further those who wanted to pursue BSc courses also had to sit for the CET exams as the second-year pre-university (PU) examinations for the current academic year were cancelled. The students were given marks based on their first year PU (PU-I) performances. Further the government had announced that the minimum PU-II marks criteria will also be waived off this year as there were no exams held following the Union governmentâ€™s decision to do the same for CBSE students.

Speaking ahead of the result declaration, the minister had said they are being given in a record time after the examinations. In previous years, the minimum eligibility marks were 45% for general candidates and 40% for SC, ST and OBC candidates in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.