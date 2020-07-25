Karnataka caps RT-PCR test for coronavirus at Rs 2000

The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department revised the rates for coronavirus testing in the state on Friday.

The price of the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test was capped at Rs 2,000 while the rapid antigen test was capped at Rs 700. Earlier, the cost of an RT-PCR test was Rs 2,250.

The new cost also includes the price of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits.

"Rate of RT-PCR testing for the samples sent by Government in private laboratories including screening test and confirmatory test - Rs.2,000/- per test inclusive of the cost of PPE kit," a notification issued by Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, stated.