Karnataka cabinet likely to clear ordinance facilitating market access for farmers

Opposition parties Congress and JD(S) have vehemently opposed the ordinance, claiming that it would dilute the APMC laws and affect the farmers' interests.

The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday is likely to clear an ordinance aimed at bringing in reforms to facilitate market access for farmers after Governor Vajubai Vala reportedly returned it citing procedural reasons.

The government had earlier planned to take post-facto approval from the Cabinet for the ordinance, which, according to sources, seeks to usher in Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) reforms.

According to reports, the Governor citing procedures, wanted the cabinet to clear the ordinance first.

The ordinance, which has been opposed by Congress and JDS, was likely to be placed before the cabinet on Thursday, official sources said.

The measure would only help big private companies as it will clip the powers of the APMCs, they charged.

JD(S) leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy had even said he will write to the Governor requesting him to use his discretion before approving it.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Siddaramaiah on Wednesday telephoned Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and urged him not to bring in any amendment to the APMC Act citing its 'negative' consequences.

Siddaramaiah informed the Chief Minister that if multinational companies enter the agriculture market, government will not have any control like fixing price among others, his office said in a statement.

The proposed amendment to agriculture produce marketing laws aimed at removing restrictions on sale of farm produce and allowing farmers to sell their produce anywhere is reportedly being brought following the Centre's suggestion.