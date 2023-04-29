Karnataka BJP MLA calls Sonia Gandhi ‘vishkanya’ in response to Kharge's remark

A BJP MLA from the Vijayapura constituency in Karnataka referred to Sonia Gandhi, the former Congress chief, as a ‘vishkanya’ (poison lady). Speaking at a rally on Friday, April 28, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal criticised Kharge, saying that as the president of a national party, he should know how to respect the Prime Minister. "If PM Modi is a poisonous snake, then Sonia Gandhi must be vishkanya?” Yatnal asked.

Yatnal's comments come after Kharge linked Modi to a "poisonous snake" during a campaign rally in Karnataka. However, Kharge later claimed that his remarks were not directed at the Prime Minister but at the ruling BJP.

Reacting to Yatnal's remarks, Karnataka unit Congress president DK Shivakumar condemned his language, stating that the Congress party would not tolerate it. Shivakumar called on BJP leaders, including PM Modi and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, to apologise for Yatnal's statements and to remove him from the party.

"No one knows what will happen to Yatnal for using such a low-level language. The Congress would not tolerate Yatnal's remark. BJP leaders must tender an apology for this. PM Modi and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should also apologise, and sack Yatnal from the party," Shivakumar said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shobha Karandlaje and Karnataka Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan stated that they do not agree with Yatnal's comments and that they were made at an individual level.