Karnataka and Kerala ranked top performers in govtâ€™s startup ranking

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu were categorised under emerging startup ecosystems.

Atom Startups

The Centre on Friday named Gujarat as the best performing state in terms of implementing policies for uplifting the startup ecosystem. Karnataka and Kerala were ranked as the top performers. Telangana was listed among aspiring leaders, while Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu were categorised under emerging startup ecosystems.

Besides, Andaman & Nicobar Islands was adjudged as the best performer amongst Union Territory and North Eastern states.

The 'Startup Ranking' framework 2019 judged states and Union Territories on seven broad reform area, consisting of 30 action points. These included institutional support, easing compliances, relaxation in public procurement norms, incubation support, seed funding support, venture funding support, and awareness & outreach. States were classified into 5 categories: Best performers, top performers, leaders, aspiring leaders and emerging startup ecosystems.

Under the 7 reform areas, under institutional leaders, Kerala and Karnataka featured as top scoring states along with Odisha. They were also top scorers in Regulatory change champions and procurement leaders along with Telangana.

For incubation hubs, Karnataka and Kerala were top scorers along with Gujarat. Kerala also featured as a top scorer seeding innovation leaders and scaling them.

States Drive Startup Revolution: Furthering PM @NarendraModi ji's vision of making India a hub of Startups, Govt. presents #StateStartUpRankings



By encouraging innovation & entrepreneurship, States are uplifting the Startup Ecosystem.



Full Results: https://t.co/Qk8diIb0Nv pic.twitter.com/xtTas1Fewx â€” Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 11, 2020

"To establish uniformity and ensure standardisation in the ranking process, 'States and UTs' have been divided into two groups," the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.

"While UTs except Delhi and all States in North East India except Assam are placed in Category 'Y'. All other States and UT of Delhi are in Category 'X'."

Commenting on Kerala being ranked a top performer, Saji Gopinath, CEO of Kerala Startup Mission said that Kerala has taken several initiatives in establishing institutional support for women-led startups, including pre-incubation support, special subsidies and seed funding. Initiatives like robust venture funding mechanism for startups are being implemented through the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), the nodal agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

"This recognition for the second consecutive year will encourage more young entrepreneurs to make use of the robust startup ecosystem in the state," he added.

While releasing the result of the second edition of 'Ranking of States on Support to Startup Ecosystems' through a virtual felicitation ceremony, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal called upon the high networth individuals, venture capitalists to finance 'Startups'.

The Minister recommended that 'Startups' should come up with imaginative, relevant and innovative products, undertake reengineering and reform of processes, and orient their ideas to be people-centric.

He said that Covid pandemic should not be seen as a problem or challenge but as an opportunity to reimagine and reinvigorate India.

With IANS inputs