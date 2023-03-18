Karan Johar writes heartwarming note to his mother Hiroo Johar as she turns 80

Calling his mother Hiroo Johar his “conscience” and his “fashion police,” filmmaker Karan Johar said she also taught him how to love.

Flix Bollywood

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Saturday, March 18, wrote a heart-touching note to his mother Hiroo Johar as she turned 80. He called her "brave and resilient" and said that she taught him how to love. Karan shared the note on Instagram, in a post where he also shared a slew of pictures featuring him, his mother, his late father Yash Johar, and kids Yash and Roohi.

He wrote: "My brave and resilient mama turns 80 today…. She taught me how to love …how to stand for what I believe in … never apologise or justify myself if I was in the right… never pretend to be anyone I wasn’t …. “

The note further said, "She is as much my conscience as she is my fashion police …. Also the only person who i am still scared of… I love you mom to the planets and back …. I would never have been able to raise Roohi and Yash without you….. #mymommyhero.”

On the work front, Karan is back in the director's chair with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. It also features veteran stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.