Karan Johar to produce Bheeshma Hindi remake

Ranbir Kapoor is said to be playing the lead in the remake.

Flix Remake

The Venky Kudumula directorial Bheeshma, which had Nithin in the lead role, turned out to be a big hit in Tollywood. The film, released on February 21st this year with Rashmika Mandanna playing the female lead and was produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner Sithara Entertainments. Mahati Swara Sagar had composed the music for this venture with Sai Sriram cranking the camera and Navin Nooli editing.

Following its massive success, Bheeshma’s remake rights have been bagged by the Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar. Reports are in that he will be producing the remake under his banner Dharma Productions. Reports also suggest that Ranbir Kapoor will be reprising the role done by Nithin in the original. An official announcement regarding the director and the rest of the cast and crew are expected to be out soon.

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is currently bankrolling a number of films that are in different stages of production. Brahmastra, which is under production, is directed by Ayan Mukherji.

The film has Amitabh Bachchan in an important role with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as the lead pair. The others in the star cast are Mouni Roy, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, Prateik Babbar, Divyenndu, Vishal Karwa, Saurav Gurjar and Rashi Mal. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo role in this flick. Pritam, Steel Banglez and Tanishk Bagchi are composing the tunes for this flick with V Manikandan and Patrick Duroux cranking the camera and editing by Akiv Ali and Manik Dawar. This will be the first film of the trilogy.

The shooting of Brahmastra began in Bulgaria last year and is progressing well with the team filming in various locations in Varanasi, Scotland, New York and London. The film is scheduled to release in December this year in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The other films in the pipeline include Gunjan Saxena, Sooryavanshi, Shershaah and Dosatana 2. There is also another untitled project with Vijay Deverakonda.

(Content provided by Digital Native)