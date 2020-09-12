Kannada super hit Dia to be remade in Tamil

The Kannada movie Dia had hit the screens in the month of February and saw good responses from the audience. The film gained attention in a big way even from non-Kannadiga viewers after its OTT release. It has several filmmakers competing to bag the remake rights.



The film's producer D Krishna Chaitanya revealed that he has been getting several calls from filmmakers in various languages enquiring about the remake rights but the producer is still not decided on it. There were also reports that Samantha Akkineni may be roped in to play the lead role.



The latest buzz is that the Tamil remake of the film might be directed by Manoj Leonel Jahson who has directed the yet-to-be released Kuthirai Vaal. While it is not clear who has bagged the remake rights of the film, the rest of the cast and crew of Dia remake will be announced soon.



The film was compared to Mani Ratnam's incredible romantic drama Mouna Ragam, but the realistic performance of the young actors captivated the fans. Now, the Tamil remake of the Kannada drama is on the cards, and fans are excited to see it in their own language.



Kuthirai Vaal is being directed by debutant filmmakers Manoj Leonel Jahson and Shyam Sunder and bankrolled by director Pa Ranjith's home banner Neelam Productions and stars Kalaiyarasan and Anjali Patil playing the lead roles. Said to be a film on magical realism, Kuthirai Vaal's first look has a touch of that genre with Kalaiyarasan's shadow, which falls on the wall, sporting a tail.



Pradeep Kumar will handle the music and the film will have cinematography by Karthik Muthukumar.



Dia is a romantic drama that was written and directed by KS Ashoka and produced by D Krishna Chaitanya under the banner Sri Swarnalatha Productions. Director Ashoka, who made his directorial debut with the horror film 6-5=2 has shifted his focus towards love, in his sophomore outing, Dia which is a love triangle â€“ one woman and two men. Like Gantumoote, this one too showcases a love story through the eyes of its titular protagonist Dia. But, it is just a distraction as Ashokaâ€™s actual trick is afoot somewhere else. Ashoka had worked on the script of Dia much before 6-5=2.



The film stars Pruthvi Ambaar, Dheekshith and Kushee in the lead roles.The technical crew of Dia included B Ajaneesh Loknath for music, Vishal Vittal and Sourabh Waghmare for camera work and Naveen Raj for editing.