Kannada film industry remembers legendary star Shankar Nag on his birth anniversary

Actors took to Twitter to pay tribute to his contribution to the Kannada film industry.

Sandalwood actors took to social media on Monday to commemorate the birth anniversary of legendary late actor Shankar Nag. Actors including Rakshit Shetty, Ramesh Aravind, Kiccha Sudeep, Pranita Subash and Rachita Ram remembered Shankar Nag's contribution to the Kannada film industry.

Actor Ramesh Aravind shared an old picture of his with Shankar Nag and remembered how the late actor loved solving crossword puzzles. "Why waste time on set with idle gossip? He always kept himself busy solving crossword puzzles between shots. Remembering Shankar Nag with love," Ramesh Aravind wrote in a tweet.

Why waste time on set with idle gossip?He always kept himself busy solving crossword puzzles between shots.Remembering ShankarNag with love.. ಪುಂಡ ಪ್ರಚಂಡ ಚಿತ್ರದಿಂದ.. pic.twitter.com/JrLqt92iO2 — Ramesh Aravind (@Ramesh_aravind) November 9, 2018

Shankar Nag became famous for his film Auto Raja, a movie where a college graduate rides an auto for a living. The movie became a hit as it was one of the first films to showcase a lead actor -- Gayatri, who has multiple personality disorder. Shankar Nag became famous not just for his acting skills but also for his contribution to the industry as a screenwriter, director and producer, which brought him fame as a legend in the industry.

"To the legend who led a life of integrity, purpose and vigour. A personality so enchantingly great that words fall short! Remembering Shankar Nag sir on his special day," actor Rakshit Shetty wrote.

ನಮ್ಮ ಕನ್ನಡ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗದ ಶ್ರೇಷ್ಠ ನಟ, ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕ ಮತ್ತು ಸ್ಫೂರ್ತಿಯ ಚಿಲುಮೆ ಶಂಕರ್ ನಾಗ್ ಸರ್ ಅವರ ಜನ್ಮದಿನದ ಸವಿ ನೆನಪು. pic.twitter.com/RPvrgXqzso — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) November 9, 2020

Sandalwood's Kiccha Sudeep also tweeted a picture of Shankar Nag, stating he remains a "hero to all".

A Hero to All. pic.twitter.com/79Z7FndxrT — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) November 9, 2020

Across Karnataka, most of the auto rickshaws have a picture of Shankar Nag on them. Associations named after Shankar Nag are still active in the state. Shankar Nag's popularity was driven by his role as the angry young man with a vision for a transparent system of governance. Some of his hits include Muniyana Madar, Nodi Swamy Navirodu Heege, Karmika Kallanalla and SP Sangliyana where he plays the role of a cop. His last film was Nigoodha Rahasya.

On September 30, 1990, Shankar Nag was returning to Bengaluru after a trip to several northern Karnataka districts for the shooting and production work for the film Jokumaraswamy. While returning, he met with an accident in Davangere and breathed his last. He was 35 years old then.

Remembering his contribution to the industry, several fresh faces in the industry too tweeted their wishes.