Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendraâ€™s wife Spandana passes away in Bangkok

According to media reports,Spandana was admitted to a local hospital after complaining of severe chest pain, but unfortunately, she did not respond to treatment and passed away.

Flix News

Spandana Raghavendra, the wife of Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra, reportedly succumbed to a heart attack while on vacation in Bangkok. According to media reports, she was admitted to a local hospital after complaining of severe chest pain, but unfortunately, did not respond to treatment and passed away.

Spandana was the daughter of retired Karnataka police officer BK Shivaram, who served as a former ACP, and the niece of Congress leader BK Hariprasad. She also had a presence in the Kannada film industry, having appeared in the movie Apoorva. Married to Vijay Raghavendra for 16 years, the couple was preparing to celebrate their wedding anniversary next month. They have a son from their marriage.

Currently, arrangements are being made to bring back Spandanaâ€™s body to Bengaluru, where her final rites are expected to take place.

Vijayâ€™s cousin and actor Puneeth Rajkumar had also died of a heart attack on October 29, 2021.

Further details about the incident and funeral arrangements are awaited.