Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja, wife Prerana test positive for coronavirus

Dhruva Sarja said he and his wife have mild symptoms and got themselves admitted to a hospital.

Coronavirus COVID-19

Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja said that he and his wife, Prerana Shankar, have tested positive for coronavirus. The couple has mild symptoms. The actor took to social media to announce this.

“My wife and I have both been tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and hence chosen to get ourselves hospitalised. I’m sure we’ll be back all fine! All those who were in close proximity with us please get yourselves tested and remain safe,” he said.

My wife and I have both been tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and hence chosen to get ourselves hospitalised. I’m sure we’ll be back all fine! All those who were in close proximity with us please get yourselves tested and remain safe.

ಜೈ ಆಂಜನೇಯ — Dhruva Sarja (@DhruvaSarja) July 15, 2020

Dhruva Sarja has been appearing in Kannada films since 2012. His debut film Adduri won him several awards for the best debutant. Since then, he has appeared in Bahaddur, and Bharjari in 2017, his most recent film. His film Pogaru was slated

to come out this year, but the release date is yet to be announced, owing to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Dhruva is the brother of late Chiranjeevi Sarja, who passed away on June 7 due to cardiac arrest. He is the nephew of actor Arjun Sarja.

According to reports, a few people who had attended Chiranjeevi's funeral had tested positive and the family had been under quarantine. Though they wanted to hold a small funeral, the sudden death of the young actor had shocked the state and many had rushed to his house to console the family, including the late actor's wife and actor, Meghana Raj.

Many fans wished Dhruva and Prerana a speedy recovery.

Earlier, actor and MP Sumalatha Ambareesh had tested positive for the coronavirus. She had tweeted that since she has only mild symptoms, she was quarantined at home.