Kanganaâ€™s bodyguard Kumar Hegde arrested from Karnataka for cheating woman

A team of police officials from Mumbai reached Karnatakaâ€™s Mandya district and arrested Kumar Hegde a day before he was scheduled to get married to another woman.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's bodyguard has been arrested from his native village in Karnataka on charges of allegedly cheating a woman in Mumbai on the pretext of marrying her. A team of police officials from Mumbai reached Karnatakaâ€™s Mandya district on Saturday and arrested him a day before he was scheduled to get married to another woman. According to reports, Kumar Hegde had promised to get married to the complainant in June 2020 and suggested they start a live-in relationship. The woman, who knew Hedge for the past eight years, has written that he coerced her into having a physical relationship with him. She added in her complaint that he later borrowed Rs 50,000 saying that his mother was unwell so he had to go back to his hometown, and has been unreachable since then.

Kumar Hegde was on the run for the last 10 days before being nabbed from his native Heggadahalli village in Mandya district in the neighbouring state on Saturday afternoon and brought here on transit remand, the DN Nagar police station official said. "A team under sub-inspector Virendra Bhosle held Hegde a day before he was supposed to get married to another girl. The 30-year-old woman, who works as a beautician, had last week filed a complaint of rape against him. The woman said they knew each other for eight years and he had, in June last year, proposed marriage, which she accepted," he said.

Later, on April 27 this year, he took Rs 50,000 from her claiming his mother had died in Karnataka, but then stopped all communication with the complainant once he reached his native state, the official added.

"After the woman found out he was planning to marry another girl in a matter of days, she approached police and Hegde was charged with rape, unnatural sex and cheating, and arrested," the official said.

Actor Kangana has been in Manali in Himachal Pradesh and has been recovering from COVID-19. SHe recently shared that she has tested negative for coronavirus. On the work front, Kangana will be seen in the film Thalaivi, based on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The film's release was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She is also part of the films Tejas and Dhaakad, and recently announced a film under her banner Manikarnika Films titled Tiku Weds Sheru.

